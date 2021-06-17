First medicals completed before Alex Cordaz’s Inter move

The first set of medicals before Alex Cordaz’s move to Inter this summer have been completed.

The 38-year-old Crotone goalkeeper looks set to achieve what would be a dream move at the end of his career.

As reported by TuttoMercatoWeb, there is just one more set of medical examinations for Cordaz to go through before he joins the Nerazzurri. Cordaz is a product of Inter’s youth system but he was sold to Treviso in 2006 having made just one senior appearance for the club.

It is his history with the club that makes this a smart piece of business from Inter for a second or third choice keeper. When Simone Inzaghi comes to submit his full squad for the 2021/22 Champions League, Cordaz will not use up a registration spot due to his homegrown status.

Cordaz has been at Crotone since 2015 and has made 212 appearances for the Rossoblu.