Florenzi wants Roma exit after Euro 2020

The post-tournament futures of those involved at the European Championship are already being spoken about, and Italy’s players are no exception to that rule.

Alessandro Florenzi is one of those. The Roma man, still technically on loan at Paris Saint-Germain, is said to want away from his parent club after a very impressive season, on a personal level, despite the French side missing out on their domestic title.

The 30-year-old full-back was one of the side’s top performers alongside the likes of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe and is now on the radar of clubs all over Europe, according to TuttoMercatoWeb.

The fact that the player has already stated: “I haven’t even thought about [Jose] Mourinho or Roma”, probably goes some way in suggesting that he won’t be pulling on the Giallorossi shirt next season.

One thing is for sure though and that’s the fact that Florenzi will play a huge role in helping Gli Azzurri at Euro 2020, starting Friday night.