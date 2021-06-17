Gattuso leaves Fiorentina after three weeks

Gennaro Gattuso has astonishingly left Fiorentina just 22 days after agreeing to take on the role of head coach.

A bizarre new twist has led to the 43-year-old saying goodbye to La Viola after failing to see eye-to-eye with owner Rocco Commisso over the allowed transfer budget.

An official club statement on Thursday read: “ACF Fiorentina and Gennaro Gattuso, by mutual consent, have decided to not follow any deal to work together for the following season.

“The club is already on the lookout for the right person to guide the club to results that both Fiorentina and the city of Florence deserve”.

The name of Jorge Mendes has also been mentioned in relation to the odd goings-on in Florence, the agent said to be part of the reason for the falling out when it comes to potential transfers, according to TuttoMercatoWeb.

Gattuso seems to have developed a habit of falling out with owners after his much-publicised spat with Napoli’s top man, Aurelio De Laurentiis.

The issue was sorting out the contractual situation for the headstrong coach – with both parties agreeing not to state exactly what went on – as Commisso turns his attention to hiring a new manager, again.

Claudio Ranieri and Daniele De Rossi are two of the front-runners to take on the role as the Serie A managerial merry-go-round sets off once more.