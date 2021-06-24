Gentile backs Mancini’s Italy to go all the way

Former World Cup winner, Claudio Gentile, believes that Italy can now go all the way to the final of Euro 2020 after their 100 percent record to start to the tournament.

The retired defender was part of Gli Azzurri’s World Cup-winning team in Spain in 1982 and now thinks that the current crop can go all the way in this European Championship.

“If they [Italy] continue like this, they’ll get to the final,” Gentile said in an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“I have a real sense of enthusiasm for this squad. They play beautiful, spectacular, fast football.

“I’m curious to see what happens when they come up against the very best, but one thing is for sure: the more they play, the more they believe in themselves, and then get results.

“This reminds me of my national team when we played in Argentina in 1978. They’ve got to keep the spirit up and do as we did. All, the signs are there.”