Giroud prioritises AC Milan

Olivier Giroud is in favour of a move to AC Milan and is willing to listen to offers from the Rossoneri before any other club.

The 34-year-old Chelsea striker is attracting attention from all over the world as he decides what to do with his future, and to complicate matters, has even been offered a one-year extension by the Blues.

However, the Frenchman is said to favour a move to Serie A and wants to join up with Stefano Pioli’s side, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

The offer on the table from his present club stands at €4.2 million plus bonuses, but the forward believes he deserves more game time than he had last season.

Giroud would add much-needed class and experience to the Rossoneri’s front line, his six goals in eight Champions League games, last term, perhaps the most attractive thing as Pioli looks to compete on all fronts.

The main options for Giroud come in the form of West Ham, Valencia, and Europa League winners Villarreal, as well as several MLS clubs.