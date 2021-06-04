Ibrahimovic: Giroud is welcome at AC Milan

Vito Doria Date: 4th June 2021 at 2:31pm
AC Milan veteran has said that French Olivier Giroud would be welcomed at I Rossoneri if he joins the club in the summer.

The 34-year-old is free to leave English club Chelsea at the end of the season and he has been linked with a to one of Italy’s giants.

“The more quality players we insert, the better it is,” Ibrahimovic told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“Giroud has great experience and we do not have many players that have won trophies. If he comes, he is welcome. The group is very open and has the desire to learn.”

AC Milan are searching for a back-up to Ibrahimovic as Mandzukic has struggled with form and since joining the club in January. The Swedish veteran scored 15 times in Serie A during the 2020/21 campaign but missed parts of the season due to injury problems of his own.

 

