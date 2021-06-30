Immobile: Italy want to reach Euro 2020 final to erase memory of missing World Cup

Immobile: Italy want to reach Euro 2020 final to erase memory of missing World Cup
Vito Doria Date: 30th June 2021 at 8:00pm
Written by:

Italy striker Ciro has said that the Azzurri want to atone for failing to qualify for the 2018 World Cup by reaching the Euro 2020 .

Gli Azzurri were eliminated in the on penalties by Germany in the previous European and then they failed to qualify for for the time since 1958 after losing 1-0 on aggregate to Sweden in the .

“When we got knocked out in that way by Germany in 2016, I was left feeling empty,” Immobile said in his press conference on Tuesday.

“But this feeling was nothing compared to when we lost against Sweden to miss out on the World Cup in Russia. It was the worst moment of my career.

“Now, we want to go all the way in this to erase that bad memory.

“We can feel the affection of a whole country and all the love from the , who are spurring us on.”

 

Related articles