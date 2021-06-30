Immobile: Italy want to reach Euro 2020 final to erase memory of missing World Cup

Italy striker Ciro Immobile has said that the Azzurri want to atone for failing to qualify for the 2018 World Cup by reaching the Euro 2020 Final.

Gli Azzurri were eliminated in the quarter-finals on penalties by Germany in the previous European Championship and then they failed to qualify for the World Cup for the first time since 1958 after losing 1-0 on aggregate to Sweden in the play-offs.

“When we got knocked out in that way by Germany in 2016, I was left feeling empty,” Immobile said in his press conference on Tuesday.

“But this feeling was nothing compared to when we lost against Sweden to miss out on the World Cup in Russia. It was the worst moment of my career.

“Now, we want to go all the way in this competition to erase that bad memory.

“We can feel the affection of a whole country and all the love from the fans, who are spurring us on.”