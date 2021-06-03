Inter and Napoli to battle for Chelsea full-back

Inter and Napoli both want to sign Chelsea left-back Emerson Palmieri this summer, but Inter may be able to use Achraf Hakimi to their advantage.

Chelsea are believed to be open to selling the Italian this summer, and both Inter and Napoli are looking for an attacking left-sided player.

Inter may have the upper hand in negotiations though because Chelsea are believed to be very interesting in signing Inter’s right-back, Hakimi. The Moroccan is in advanced talks with Paris Saint Germain over an €80 million deal, but the Blues haven’t given up hope yet.

By offering Emerson and cash, they could create a transfer that suits all parties much better. With or without Hakimi being involved though, La Gazzetta dello Sport believes that both Giuseppe Marotta and Aurelio De Laurentiis have identified Emerson as their number one left-back target.