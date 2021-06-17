Inter appoint ex-Juventus boss Rita Guarino

Inter have appointed former Juventus coach Rita Guarino as the new head coach of their women’s team.

Guarino left her post in Turin after guiding Le Bianconere to a fourth consecutive title in Serie A Femminile, winning each of their 22 games and losing only one match all season – which saw them eliminated in the Coppa Italia by eventual champions Roma.

“FC Internazionale Milano are pleased to announce that Rita Guarino is the new coach of Inter Women,” read an Inter statement on Thursday.

Guarino herself added quotes to the statement, expressing her excitement to get to work with Le Nerazzurre.

“This new adventure will be very stimulating because I believe that a club like Inter has great opportunities for growth,” Guarino said. “For me, it is a challenge, because it means making yourself completely available to try to grow as quickly as possible, together with the club”.

Inter ended the 2020/21 season in eighth place.