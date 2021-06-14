Inter target Chelsea full-back Alonso

Inter are plotting a move for Chelsea full-back Marcos this summer, as they look to provide Simone Inzaghi with wide options.

Inzaghi replaced Antonio Conte at the helm of the A champions and will look to continue with a 3-5-2 formation, although Inter are light at left wing-back.

According to , the have sounded out Alonso to challenge on the left, with Ivan Perisic expected to depart this summer, and the Spaniard has overtaken Chelsea teammate Emerson Palmieri as Inter’s preferred option.

Morocco international Achraf Hakimi continues to be linked with a move to Saint-Germain and should he leave, Inter will press ahead with their approach for Alonso whilst looking for additional incomers.

Alonso joined Chelsea from Fiorentina in 2016 and has scored 24 goals in 166 appearances for the West London club, winning the Premier League, FA Cup and Europa League, as well as this season’s Champions League.

 

