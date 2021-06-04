Italy brush Czech Republic aside, ready for Euro 2020

Italy completed their European Championship warm-up fixtures with another win, beating the Czech Republic 4-0 at Bologna’s Stadio Renato Dall’Ara on Friday evening.

Following a 7-0 thumping of San Marino a week earlier, Gli Azzurri’s two warm-up games came and went without Roberto Mancini’s side conceding a single goal and scoring 11 of their own.

Lorenzo Insigne was again excellent for his country, as he has so consistently been under Mancini.

Ciro Immobile and Nicolo Barella gave Italy a 2-0 lead at the break, with the Inter midfielder scoring close to the break after Immobile had put Gli Azzurri ahead midway through the half.

Insigne got the goal his performance deserved after the hour mark before Domenico Berardi, who had had a quiet night until late on, rounded out the scoring with around a quarter of an hour to play.

All eyes now turn to Friday, June 11 when Italy open the European Championship against Turkey in Rome.