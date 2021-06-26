Italy coach Mancini: Austria are an excellent team

Roberto Mancini has said that Austria have a strong squad and they can make Italy play badly because of their pressing tactics.

The Azzurri will face Das Team on Saturday evening at Wembley Stadium in London, United Kingdom in the Round of 16 of Euro 2020 and the Italian coach will not be taking the Group C runners-up lightly.

“Austria are an excellent team,” Mancini said in his press conference.

“They are very aggressive and have technically and physically good players. It’s not easy to face them, they make you play badly because they press well.”

Mancini is expected break Vittorio Pozzo’s run of 30 matches unbeaten as Italy coach and also equal the record of 12 consecutive clean sheets set under Ferruccio Valcareggi from 1972 until 1974 but the Azzurri tactician downplayed the significance of the achievements.

“We are calm,” he said. “We can count on good players and whoever takes to the pitch will do what we’ve done up until now.”