Italy Player Ratings: Locatelli at the double

Kevin Pogorzelski Date: 16th June 2021 at 11:48pm
Italy reached the knockout stages of 2020 with one game to spare, after brushing Switzerland aside 3-0 at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome on Wednesday night.

Manuel Locatelli was the Azzurri hero with two goals, before Ciro Immobile hit a third, and Mancini’s side will now face Wales on Sunday afternoon to decide which team tops Group A.

Ratings:

Donnarumma 7; 6.5, 7, Chiellini 6.5, Spinazzola 7; Barella 7 (Cristante n/r), Jorginho 6.5, Locatelli 8.5 (Pessina n/r); Berardi 7 (Toloi 6.5), Immobile 7.5, Insigne 6.5 ( 6.5)

Player of the Match – Manuel Locatelli

The Sassuolo man started and finished the move that gave Italy a well-deserved first-half lead against their cross-border rivals and made it 2-0 just after the break. The stunning 20-yard strike from the midfielder was the first brace of the ex- man’s career.

 

