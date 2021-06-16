Italy Player Ratings: Locatelli at the double

Italy reached the knockout stages of Euro 2020 with one game to spare, after brushing Switzerland aside 3-0 at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome on Wednesday night.

Manuel Locatelli was the Azzurri hero with two goals, before Ciro Immobile hit a third, and Roberto Mancini’s side will now face Wales on Sunday afternoon to decide which team tops Group A.

Ratings:

Donnarumma 7; Di Lorenzo 6.5, Bonucci 7, Chiellini 6.5, Spinazzola 7; Barella 7 (Cristante n/r), Jorginho 6.5, Locatelli 8.5 (Pessina n/r); Berardi 7 (Toloi 6.5), Immobile 7.5, Insigne 6.5 (Chiesa 6.5)

Player of the Match – Manuel Locatelli

The Sassuolo man started and finished the move that gave Italy a well-deserved first-half lead against their cross-border rivals and made it 2-0 just after the break. The stunning 20-yard strike from the midfielder was the first brace of the ex-AC Milan man’s career.