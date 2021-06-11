Italy Player Ratings: Spinazzola shines as Italy lay a marker down

Date: 11th June 2021 at 11:06pm
Italy made Europe sit up and take notice with n emphatic 3-0 win over Turkey at the Stadio Olimpico to kick off Euro 2020.

A Merih Demiral own along with strikes from and Lorenzo Insigne meant Italy’s superiority and work rate did not go unrewarded.

Ratings:

Donnarumma 6; Spinazzola 8, Chiellini 7, Bonucci 6.5, 6 (45′ Di Lorenzo 7); Locatelli 6.5 (74′ Cristante 6), Jorginho 7.5, 7; Insigne 7.5 (81′ Chiesa N/A), Berardi 7.5 (85′ Bernadeschi N/A), Immobile 7.5 (81′ Belotti N/A).

Player of the match – Leonardo Spinazzola

There was excellent performances all over the pitch for Italy on Friday night, but the man who seemed to be at the centre of nearly every move was actually the left-back, Leonardo Spinazzola. He linked superbly with Insigne and got into the Turkish box time and time again. His parried shot was tucked away by Immobile for Italy’s second.

 

