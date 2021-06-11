Italy Player Ratings: Spinazzola shines as Italy lay a marker down

Italy made Europe sit up and take notice with an emphatic 3-0 win over Turkey at the Stadio Olimpico to kick off Euro 2020.

A Merih Demiral own goal along with strikes from Ciro Immobile and Lorenzo Insigne meant Italy’s superiority and work rate did not go unrewarded.

Ratings:

Donnarumma 6; Spinazzola 8, Chiellini 7, Bonucci 6.5, Florenzi 6 (45′ Di Lorenzo 7); Locatelli 6.5 (74′ Cristante 6), Jorginho 7.5, Barella 7; Insigne 7.5 (81′ Chiesa N/A), Berardi 7.5 (85′ Bernadeschi N/A), Immobile 7.5 (81′ Belotti N/A).

Player of the match – Leonardo Spinazzola

There was excellent performances all over the pitch for Italy on Friday night, but the man who seemed to be at the centre of nearly every move was actually the left-back, Leonardo Spinazzola. He linked superbly with Insigne and got into the Turkish box time and time again. His parried shot was tucked away by Immobile for Italy’s second.