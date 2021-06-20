Italy player ratings: Verratti returns in style

A much-changed Italy secured maximum points in Group A of Euro 2020 with a 1-0 win over Wales at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday.

Matteo Pessina’s goal in the first half was enough to overcome the Dragons, who saw Ethan Ampadu sent off, as Italy equalled their all-time record streak of unbeaten matches, standing at 30 games.

Ratings:

Donnarumma 6 (’89 Sirigu N/A); Toloi 6.5, Bonucci 6 (46′ Acerbi 6), Bastoni 7, Emerson 6.5; Verratti 8, Jorginho 8 (75′ Cristante 6), Pessina 7.5 (86′ Castrovilli N/A); Chiesa 7, Belotti 6, Bernardeschi 6.5 (75′ Raspadori 6)

Player of the Match – Marco Verratti

The Paris Saint-Germain midfielder marked his return from injury in style with a classy performance, dominating in the middle and setting up Pessina with a wonderfully weighted freekick. Verratti was creative and energetic throughout and his comeback could prove crucial further down the line in the tournament.