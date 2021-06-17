Italy sweating over Chiellini medical

Italy sweating over Chiellini medical
Date: 17th June 2021 at 3:01pm
Written by:

Giorgio Chiellini is set to undergo a medical exam to discover the full extent of the that he suffered in Wednesday night’s 3-0 European Championship win over Switzerland.

The 36-year-old will definitely miss the Group A game against Wales on Sunday afternoon, after being replaced by Francesco on the 24th minute of Gli Azzurri’s impressive win against the Swiss.

The experienced centre-back is said to have pointed toward a tight hip flexor as the issue, but the severity of the pull will be assessed by Italy’s medical professionals on Thursday as the whole country wait anxiously.

The third and final game of the group stage kicks off at 18:00 CEST on Sunday, this time Robert Page’s Wales team visit the Station with both sides likely to qualify, although both parties will want to top the .

 

Related articles