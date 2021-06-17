Italy sweating over Chiellini medical

Giorgio Chiellini is set to undergo a medical exam to discover the full extent of the injury that he suffered in Wednesday night’s 3-0 European Championship win over Switzerland.

The 36-year-old will definitely miss the final Group A game against Wales on Sunday afternoon, after being replaced by Francesco Acerbi on the 24th minute of Gli Azzurri’s impressive win against the Swiss.

The experienced centre-back is said to have pointed toward a tight hip flexor as the issue, but the severity of the pull will be assessed by Italy’s medical professionals on Thursday as the whole country wait anxiously.

The third and final game of the group stage kicks off at 18:00 CEST on Sunday, this time Robert Page’s Wales team visit the Station Olimpico with both sides likely to qualify, although both parties will want to top the table.