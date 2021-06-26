Italy vs Austria – UEFA Euro 2020: When and where to watch the Round of 16 tie

Italy will be looking to continue their impressive showing at this summer’s European Championship when they take on Austria in the Round of 16 on Saturday evening.

Roberto Mancini’s Azzurri have won each of their three games so far without conceding a single goal, taking much of Europe by storm this summer. As well, they’ve extended their unbeaten run under Mancini to 30 games now – their all-time longest streak.

When and where to watch Italy vs Austria

LIVE BLOG:

TEAM NEWS: The teams are in! Mancini has opted to leave Manuel Locatelli out of his XI in place of Marco Verratti.

The full Italy XI is: Donnarumma, Di Lorenzo, Bonucci, Acerbi, Spinazzola, Barella, Jorginho, Verratti, Berardi, Immobile, Insigne.

The Austria XI up against Gli Azzurri is: Bachmann; Lainer, Dragovic, Hinteregger, Alaba; Laimer, Grillitsch, X. Schlager; Sabitzer, Baumgartner; Arnautovic.