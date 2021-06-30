Jordan Lukaku: I can return to Lazio and be useful to Sarri

Lazio defender Jordan Lukaku has said that he can improve as a player under new Aquile coach Maurizio Sarri and be of use to him.

The left-back is the younger brother of Inter and Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku and he has had his share of critics since he was purchased by I Biancocelesti in 2016.

However, after a loan spell with Royal Antwerp where he provided five assists in 29 competitive matches, he will return to Lazio’s training ground and go on their pre-season retreat to convince Sarri of his worth.

“When I landed in Rome in 2016, the fans said I got the wrong Lukaku because I came from a European club where I did not play well,” Lukaku told Il Messaggero.

“I haven’t talked to Sarri yet, but I’d love to work with him. He would make me grow and I think I can be useful.

“Lazio called me and told me to come to Formello on July 10. Then I will leave for Auronzo and maybe I will convince the coach.”