Juventus appoint Montemurro as new coach
Conor Clancy Date: 8th June 2021 at 6:21pm
Juventus have appointed former boss as the of their women’s team after another successful -winning season in Serie A Femminile.

Montemurro had just left the Gunners after a spell of just over three years in North , during which he led the side to their first WSL title in seven years in 2019.

Juventus, meanwhile, have won each of the last four Serie A Femminile titles Rita Guarino, who took the job in 2017 when Juventus’ women’s team were founded.

In 2020/21, Le Bianconere won every one of their 22 Serie A Femminile fixtures, becoming the first team – men’s or women’s – to win each game in a season during the era of three points being awarded for a win.

Montemurro is known for an expansive and possession-based style of play, as well as for bringing through younger talent. He likes to give his more creative players a lot of freedom.

 

