Juventus appoint Montemurro as new coach

Juventus have appointed former Arsenal boss Joe Montemurro as the new coach of their women’s team after another successful title-winning season in Serie A Femminile.

Montemurro had just left the Gunners after a spell of just over three years in North London, during which he led the side to their first WSL title in seven years in 2019.

Juventus, meanwhile, have won each of the last four Serie A Femminile titles under Rita Guarino, who took the job in 2017 when Juventus’ women’s team were founded.

In 2020/21, Le Bianconere won every one of their 22 Serie A Femminile fixtures, becoming the first team – men’s or women’s – to win each game in a season during the era of three points being awarded for a win.

Montemurro is known for an expansive and possession-based style of play, as well as for bringing through younger talent. He likes to give his more creative players a lot of freedom.