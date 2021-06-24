Juventus begin Locatelli talks

Juventus have got the ball rolling in their pursuit of Manuel Locatelli by holding a meeting with Sassuolo earlier this week.

I Bianconeri held the first of what will probably be many meetings between the two clubs in order to discuss the potential transfer of the 23-year-old Azzurri star after the European Championships come to an end.

Neither side has stated their price yet as they weigh each other up, but the fee is likely to be no less than €40 million, according to Tuttomercato.

Sassuolo’s general director, Giovanni Carnevali, knows that other big clubs are in for the midfielder, including Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund, although Juventus are the first to make a move.

Sassuolo's Pedro Obiang spoke exclusively about teammate Manuel Locatelli's next steps…

There has been talk of possible part-exchanges that include the likes of Radu Dragusin and Felix Correia, even if it’s possible that they won’t be included in a direct deal involving Locatelli.

Il Corriere dello Sport, however, reports that the player will be offered a five-year deal worth €3 million plus bonuses, and will cost €30 million with the inclusion of Dragusin, who would therefore be valued at €10 million.