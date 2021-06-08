Juventus’ Kulusevski tests positive for COVID-19

Juventus and Sweden star Dejan Kulusevski has tested positive for the coronavirus just three days before the beginning of the European Championship.

Kulusevski featured 47 times for Juventus during the 2020/21 season, scoring seven and assisting seven for Andrea Pirlo’s side, but he is now all but sure to miss out on the delayed EURO 2020 – which would have been his first international tournament.

The Juventus player reportedly informed staff that he had been feeling cold-like symptoms on Tuesday morning and was immediately tested for COVID-19. The test unfortunately returned a positive result.

“It’s sad for us,” said Sweden boss Janne Andersson. “But above all for Dejan. We will not call up any reserves and we’ll hope that he can rejoin the squad after the match against Spain.”

Sweden kick off their European Championship against 2008 and 2012 winners Spain on Monday, June 14.