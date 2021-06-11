Juventus turn to Jesus

Juventus are ready to push through a loan deal for Manchester City’s Gabriel Jesus as they go on the hunt to reclaim the Scudetto.

The 24-year-old Brazilian is said to be keen on a move away after falling down the pecking order, pushed aside by the likes of the wonderfully talented Phil Foden, in Pep Guardiola’s super-strong squad.

Massimiliano Allegri is a fan of the player and could find a way to make the deal happen, whether Cristiano Ronaldo decides to stay or go, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Jesus still had an impressive season even if he only started just over a half of City’s Premier League games. The striker managed nine goals in 22 starts.

The player is presently away on international duty himself, helping Brazil to victory in their last Work Cup qualification game against Paraguay before they turn their attention to the Copa America on Sunday.