Kist: the 5-3-2 formation is for defensive nations like Italy

Kees Kist has criticised Netherlands coach Frank de Boer and his usage of the 5-3-2 formation in a friendly against Scotland, saying that the system is for nations like Italy that have been renowned for playing defensive football.

The Dutch drew 2-2 against the Scots on Wednesday evening and they had three players from Serie A in their team – Matthijs de Ligt, Stefan de Vrij, and Marten de Roon – while the Oranje tactician had a short spell in charge of Inter.

Although the 5-3-2 formation or the more modern 3-5-2 is used by Italian coaches at club level, the implementation of it by De Boer made another former Dutch international irate.

“What he did is a total violation of Dutch football,” Kist wrote in his column for De Telegraaf.

“I understand that as a coach he wants to try something, but these modules are good for countries like Italy or others that have played defensive football after World War II.

“De Boer must return to the 4-3-3 and dominate his opponents on the pitch.”

Kist represented Netherlands at the 1980 European Championship, when Italy hosted the tournament for the second time.