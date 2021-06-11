La Gazzetta dello Sport turns blue for the Azzurri’s opening Euro 2020 game

Italy’s most famously daily newspaper has changed from its world-renowned pink colour to blue, in order to mark the national team’s first game of Euro 2020.

The newspaper is affectionately known as ‘la rosea’, meaning ‘the rose-coloured one’, due to its distinctive pink colour. As a display of unity within the nation for Gli Azzurri’s first game of the tournament, blue has been used to match the team’s shirt colour and nickname.

The headline reads ‘siamo tutti azzurri’, meaning ‘we are all blue’.

The publication will be sending 13 different journalists around Europe to document the tournament that is happening a year later than planned, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Roberto Mancini’s side kick off the tournament against Turkey on Friday night at the Stadio Olimpico. They will be hoping for a positive start in Group A, which also contains Switzerland and Wales.