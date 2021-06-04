Lazio could cut Correa for Sarri

Joaquin Correa might be sold by Lazio if Maurizio Sarri becomes the new coach of I Biancocelesti for 2021/22.

Simone Inzaghi has left the club after coaching them for five seasons and has replaced Antonio Conte at Inter while he could be replaced by the former Napoli and Juventus tactician at Le Aquile.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Sarri does not intend to exclude specific players from his project but selling Correa might be required to further fund their transfer market dealings.

The 62-year-old has not been employed since Juventus sacked him at the end of the 2019/20 campaign but he is expected to make a return to coaching for next season.

Meanwhile, Correa is contracted to Lazio until June 2024, and the 26-year-old scored eight goals as well as supplied four assists in 28 Serie A matches throughout the 2020/21 season.