Locatelli to become Europe’s hottest property

Italy’s two-goal hero Manuel Locatelli is set to spark a bidding war as Sassuolo look to cash in on the talented midfielder after Euro 2020 has concluded.

The 23-year-old is being hounded by some of Europe’s top clubs, including Manchester City, Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and fellow Serie A club Juventus.

Locatelli’s impressive box-to-box performance in Gli Azzurri’s 3-0 home win against Switzerland has probably made his valuation go up from €40 million to whatever the Neroverdi fancy asking, with some of the richest clubs in the world sniffing after him. His performance earned him the Forza Italian Football Player of the Match as well.

Pep Guardiola has always been a fan of the player, while European Champions Chelsea must have some allure, meaning that the highly-rated Italian will have his pick of the bunch.

Juventus would probably offer Radu Dragusin as a makeweight but Sassuolo want whatever they can get in hard cash, so such an offer is unlikely to take their fancy.