Lodetti: AC Milan were right to let Donnarumma and Calhanoglu leave

Giovanni Lodetti has said that AC Milan did well not to avoid meeting the wage demands of Gianluigi Donnarumma and Hakan Calhanoglu.

The Italian goalkeeper is expected to join French giants Paris Saint-Germain after Euro 2020 while the Turkish midfielder has signed for Rossoneri city rivals Inter.

One of I Rossoneri’s former midfielders has supported the actions of the board to not let them get a pay increase and he believes that they still would have earned lucrative wages if they stayed with Il Diavolo.

“The club has done well in this situation,” Lodetti told MilanNews.it.

“If they gave €5 million to Calhanoglu, he would have wanted six. If they gave 10 to Donnarumma, he would have wanted 11. Today’s salaries are something out of the ordinary.

“I played for Milan and I believe that when one arrives to play in teams like Milan, Juventus and Inter, one would never want to go.

“It’s a way like any other to think that now only money counts, even if at Milan they still would have earned well.”