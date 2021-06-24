London calling for Insigne: Chelsea, Tottenham and Arsenal interested

Not only is it a case of ‘London calling’ for Lorenzo Insigne this Saturday, but also after Euro 2020 as he’s on the shopping list of three of the Premier League’s largest clubs, with his future at Napoli unclear.

The 30-year-old Partenopei captain is still to see and then sign a new contract – his current deal set to expire in 2022 – and has also been very reluctant to answer questions about his future in recent press conferences.

The player is hoping to have a deal tied up well before the start of next season, although as time passes, the more Chelsea, Tottenham and Arsenal begin to sniff around Napoli’s number 10, according to Il Mattino.

Insigne, however, will have all eyes on Saturday’s 21:00 CEST Euro 2020 knock-out tie when Italy take on Austria at Wembley, possibly giving the winger a chance to look around the city while he’s there.