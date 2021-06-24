Luiz Felipe wanted by Atletico Madrid

Lazio’s Luiz Felipe is to be approached by Atletico Madrid, despite Diego Simeone not prioritising a centre-back.

The decision to go after the Biancocelesti man, however, is due to the fact that should they buy him this year then he’ll only cost in the region of €12-15 million and better still, will cost absolutely nothing if they wait until 2022.

The Brazilian defender’s contract is up next year and the La Liga side are keen to monitor the situation if they don’t go ahead with a bid this summer, according to AS in Spain.

The 24-year-old has been with Lazio since 2016. He only played 14 times in Serie A last season, but is also said to be taking the fancy of Atletico’s fellow La Liga club, Real Betis.

The Spanish outfits see the player an ideal fit for the league and growing interest could even see his price tag go up, especially if Lazio are willing to extend his present deal.