Lukaku: Europa League final loss made me do whatever I could to make Inter win

Romelu Lukaku has revealed that Inter’s Europa League final defeat to Sevilla was a turning point in his relationship with the Nerazzurri fans.

Inter reached the 2019/20 Europa League final but were beaten 3-2 by a Sevilla side who have become specialists at winning UEFA’s secondary tournament.

Lukaku scored a penalty that day after five minutes to put his team ahead, but Sevilla ultimately prevailed. The Belgian striker has now revealed in a video on Inter’s official Twitter feed that his mindset changed that day. He knew he had to win a trophy for the Inter fans, which of course he did when they won the Scudetto in 2020/21.

“Despite the defeat of that day, that’s where something clicked inside me that made me say I would do whatever I could to make my team win,” Lukaku said.

He then explained how because the team and fans had been through that Europa League disappointment together, it made the affection the fans now give the players even more important.

“The whole group of Inter players received a greater love because we made the fans win something after a very long time. This is why the affection we are receiving now is very different.”