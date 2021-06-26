Lukaku: Ronaldo was leading goalscorer in Serie A but I won the Scudetto

Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku was proud to have won the 2020/21 Serie A title with Inter while also downplaying Cristiano Ronaldo’s achievement of winning the leading goalscorer title in the Italian league.

The Belgians will be playing Portugal in the Round of 16 of Euro 2020 on Sunday evening in Seville, Spain and the two forwards are expected to be protagonists for their respective national teams.

Lukaku boasted about being a part of a team success at club level and also insinuated that Cristiano was more focused on his individual achievements above any triumphs with his teammates.

“Cristiano Ronaldo won the leading goalscorer title in Serie A but we won the league,” the Belgian international said in his press conference.

“It was particularly important to win that title and that was my objective.”

Inter won their first Serie A title for the first time since 2009/10 while also breaking Juventus’ run of nine consecutive Italian championships.

Ronaldo finished the 2020/21 campaign with 29 goals while Lukaku was second with 24.