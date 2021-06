Fans of Italian football nostalgia were treated to quite the sight on Saturday evening as Roberto Mancini and Gianluca Vialli embraced in celebration as Italy beat Austria 2-1 to reach the quarter-finals of Euro 2020 at Wembley.

Photos of their hug overwhelmed social media, and many even dug a little deeper to bring pictures of 216;i gemelli del gol‘ – the goal twins – doing similarly in their Sampdoria days.

The celebrations between @robymancio and @LucaVialli were the most beautiful part of last nights #ita victory. We covered their fairytale Scudetto win from exactly 30 years ago with Sampdoria on the @CurvaCalcio pod. Get your commemorative mug here!https://t.co/EZKSQnKAA8 pic.twitter.com/bHhFkJxvSM — Chloe Beresford (@ChloeJBeresford) June 27, 2021

Sampdoria’s own accounts weren’t willing to pass up on the moment, and took the opportunity to reminisce about past times, sharing the photo onto their Instagram account.