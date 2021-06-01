Mancini announces Italy squad for European Championship

Conor Clancy Date: 2nd June 2021 at 12:16am
Roberto Mancini has named his 26-man Italy squad for this summer’s .

Gli Azzurri kick off the tournament in Rome when they take on Turkey on June 11, and face one more before then.

Having beaten San Marino 7-0 on Friday, Mancini’s Italy take on the Czech Republic this coming Friday, ahead of making their tournament bow the following Friday.

Italy then take on Switzerland in their second Group A game on June 16, before facing Wales on June 20.

The full squad is as follows:

Goalkeepers: Gianluigi Donnarumma (AC Milan), Alex Meret (Napoli), Salvatore Sirigu ().

Defenders: Francesco Acerbi (Lazio), Alessandro Bastoni (Inter), Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus), Giorgio (Juventus), Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli), Emerson (Chelsea), Alessandro Florenzi (Paris Saint-Germain), Leonardo Spinazzola (Roma), Rafael Toloi (Atalanta).

: Nicolo Barella (Inter), Bryan Cristante (Roma), Jorginho (Chelsea), Manuel Locatelli (Sassuolo), Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma), Stefano Sensi (Inter), Marco Verratti (PSG).

Forwards: Andrea Belotti (Torino), Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo), Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus), Federico Chiesa (Juventus), Ciro Immobile (Lazio), Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli), Giacomo Raspadori (Sassuolo)

 

