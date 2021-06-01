Mancini announces Italy squad for European Championship

Roberto Mancini has named his 26-man Italy squad for this summer’s European Championship.

Gli Azzurri kick off the tournament in Rome when they take on Turkey on June 11, and face one more friendly before then.

Having beaten San Marino 7-0 on Friday, Mancini’s Italy take on the Czech Republic this coming Friday, ahead of making their tournament bow the following Friday.

Italy then take on Switzerland in their second Group A game on June 16, before facing Wales on June 20.

The full squad is as follows:

Goalkeepers: Gianluigi Donnarumma (AC Milan), Alex Meret (Napoli), Salvatore Sirigu (Torino).

Defenders: Francesco Acerbi (Lazio), Alessandro Bastoni (Inter), Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus), Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus), Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli), Emerson (Chelsea), Alessandro Florenzi (Paris Saint-Germain), Leonardo Spinazzola (Roma), Rafael Toloi (Atalanta).

Midfielders: Nicolo Barella (Inter), Bryan Cristante (Roma), Jorginho (Chelsea), Manuel Locatelli (Sassuolo), Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma), Stefano Sensi (Inter), Marco Verratti (PSG).

Forwards: Andrea Belotti (Torino), Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo), Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus), Federico Chiesa (Juventus), Ciro Immobile (Lazio), Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli), Giacomo Raspadori (Sassuolo)