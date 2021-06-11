Mancini: It was important for Italy to start well

Vito Doria Date: 12th June 2021 at 1:05am
Written by:

Roberto Mancini was satisfied with Italy’s performance in their 3-0 victory against Turkey in the opening match of the European Championship on Friday evening.

After a cagey first half in which the Azzurri struggled to break down a resolute Turkish defence, the Italians were much more fluid and clinical in the second half, much to the pleasure of their

“Italy played a good game,” Mancini told Sport. “It was important to start well in Rome, and I think it is satisfying for the public and for the Italians.

“We had a good match even in the first half when we couldn’t find the goal. The match was not easy because it was the opener and they are a strong team.”

Mancini played down any expectations of Italy reaching the Final in London, United Kingdom on July 11.

“It is still far away,” he said. “There are still six games to play.”

 

