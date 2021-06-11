Mancini: Turkey have quality and technique, they know how to play football

Italy boss Roberto Mancini has been praising his side’s opposition ahead of the Euro 2020 opener on Friday night.

Gli Azzurri take on a very talented Turkey side in the tournament opener at the Stadio Olimpico. The squad contains players such as Hakan Calhanoglu, Caglar Soyuncu, and Burak Yilmaz. It’s also the youngest squad at the tournament.

Mancini is clearly very aware of the quality that Turkey possess and it’s certainly not a foregone conclusion that his side are going to start Group A with a win.

“I’m happy because I’m sure it will be a great match,” Mancini said. “Turkey have quality and technique, they know how to play football.”

The coach also discussed Italy’s interrupted preparation for the tournament, particularly in midfield. Both Stefano Sensi and Lorenzo Pellegrini has picked up injuries, meaning they’ve had to be replaced by Matteo Pessina and Gaetano Castrovilli.

“We were sorry for the injuries of Sensi and Pellegrini, they deserved to play the European Championship and they are very useful for us because they can cover many roles,” Mancini said. “I hope they can heal quickly.”

Considering the global events of the past 18 months, it’s clear theat Mancini wants to bring some joy to Italy.

“This is a beautiful moment, we must enter the field with respect for the opponent but knowing that we are a great team. Creating empathy in the group was important. And yes, it is right that the fans have enthusiasm.”