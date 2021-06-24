Milan on the hunt for Calhanoglu replacement, James linked

AC Milan are on the lookout for a new No.10 after Hakan Calhanoglu’s surprise move to rivals Inter left them with a huge gap to fill.

Stefano Pioli is definitely keeping his options open in looking far and wide for the perfect replacement by having up to seven stars on his list of potentials.

James Rodriguez is the man that takes I Rossoneri’s fancy the most, according to Tuttosport.

The 29-year-old is only one of the options from abroad, as is Chelsea’s Hakim Ziyech, albeit an unlikely option as Milan begin to eye up some of Europe’s very best.

Rafinha Alcantara and Dani Ceballos, of Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid respectively, are two more options from outside of Italy.

However, two players that would more than likely cost less in terms of wages are Sampdoria’s Mikkel Damsgaard and Hellas Verona’s Mattia Zaccagni if Pioli is to go shopping closer to home.

One of Serie A’s most promising youngsters, Damsgaard, is currently enjoying a successful Euro 2020 with Denmark, having scored a wonderful goal against Russia to help them qualify for the last-16, where they’ll meet Wales.