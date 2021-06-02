Mkhitaryan remains at Roma after signing new contract

Midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan is set to extend his stay at Roma after signing a new deal with the Giallorossi.

The Armenia international’s future in the capital was in doubt as he approached the end of his existing contract this month, but Roma announced on Tuesday that Mkhitaryan had agreed to an extension.

In a statement on the club’s official website, Roma confirmed that the former Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund player had agreed a deal that will run until June 2022.

“Over the last two years at Roma I’ve fallen in love, both with the club and the city, thanks in large part to the incredible passion of the fans,” Mkhitaryan claimed in an interview with ASRoma.com.

“The club’s ambitions are very high and I am proud to have the chance to play my part as we take on all the challenges that await us next season. Daje Roma!”

Mkhitaryan’s decision to remain at the Stadio Olimpico will see him reunite with former Manchester United coach Jose Mourinho next season, as the Portuguese will replace compatriot Paulo Fonseca.

The 32-year-old joined Roma in 2019 and has scored 23 goals in 73 appearances in all competitions, helping the Giallorossi reach the Semi-Finals of the Europa League this season.