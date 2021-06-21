Mourinho looking to bring Ramos to Roma

Sergio Ramos might well be on his way from the Spanish to the Italian capital, with Jose Mourinho reportedly hoping to reunite with the former Real Madrid captain at Roma.

The pair worked together during Mourinho’s time at Real Madrid and although the Portuguese left Los Blancos having fallen out with most of the dressing room, he maintains admiration for Ramos and knows how much he would bring to his Giallorossi.

With Ramos’ Real Madrid exit now confirmed, he is available to join any club from July 1 on a free transfer. La Gazzetta dello Sport have reported that Mourinho has made contact with the player in an attempt to convince him to join Roma.

Any pursuit of Ramos will come with complications for I Giallorossi, though. Their absence from the Champions League might be something that leads Ramos to look elsewhere for his next club. And they’re also unlikely to be in a position to compete with the salaries that other clubs can offer the four-time Champions League winner.

Ramos has been linked with a move to Serie A already, though with the destination being AC Milan.

Despite having done well in the Eternal City, Chris Smalling is being linked with a Premier League return to join Everton as a result of Mourinho’s arrival in Rome. His exit would leave a void at the back.