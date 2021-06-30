Mourinho wants Dzeko to stay at Roma despite Besiktas interest

Vito Doria Date: 30th June 2021 at 2:41pm
Edin Dzeko has been linked with a move to Turkish giants Besiktas but new Roma coach Jose Mourinho wants the Bosnian to stay with I Giallorossi.

The 35-year-old is contracted to I Lupi until the end of June 2022 but the Portuguese tactician believes he can still make of him.

According to Sky Sport , Mourinho appreciates a striker with the experience and skills of Dzeko, and he has also notified the club that they need to reinforce the attack with another forward as well.

Besiktas are the reigning champions of the Turkish Super Lig, they are looking for reinforcements for their attack as they prepare for the 2021/22 Champions League, and Roma veteran fits the profile they are looking for.

Dzeko had a disappointing Serie A campaign, scoring seven goals in 27 appearances throughout the 2020/21 season.

