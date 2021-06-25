Napoli include Mario Rui in deal for Benfica youngster

Napoli have renewed their efforts to sign Benfica youngster Nuno Tavares by offering cash and full-back Mario Rui.

The left-sided player was one of Benfica’s most impressive performers in 2020/21, despite the team having a poor campaign by their standards.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Napoli have now offered €12 million and Mario Rui, who has made 89 appearances for the club. At the age of 30 and knowing he is not a part of Maurizio Sarri’s plans, it is thought Mario Rui would be open to a move back to his native Portugal.

He spent a year in Benfica’s academy before being promoted to the first team in 2010, but never made an appearance for the team before he moved to Parma. He has played for multiple Italian clubs until now.

21-year-old Nuno Tavares made 14 Liga Nos appearances this season, whilst also appearing five times in the Europa League.