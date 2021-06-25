Napoli seek loan deal for Liverpool’s Kostas Tsimikas

Napoli are continuing their extensive search for a new left-back by initiation contact with Liverpool for Greek player Kostas Tsimikas.

Luciano Spalletti’s side are currently in negotiations with multiple players to fill the vacant left-back slot in the starting eleven.

The chief target would appear to be Emerson Palmieri but his €4.6 million salary with Chelsea is a big obstacle. Another target is Benfica’s Nuno Tavares, who Napoli have offered €12 million-plus Mario Rui for.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport though, the Azzurri are in talks with Liverpool to sign Kostas Tsimikas on loan. The Greek international joined the reds in the summer of 2020 but has only made two appearances due to difficulties settling in and injuries.

Liverpool are likely to entertain the idea of a loan for the 25-year old but a permanent deal is unlikely to materialise.