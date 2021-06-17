OFFICIAL: Gianluigi Buffon returns to Parma

Gianluigi Buffon has officially returned to Parma, the team he left in 2001 for Juventus.

The veteran goalkeeper made the decision to leave Juventus at the end of the 2020/21 season after making 509 appearances for the Bianconeri.

Speculation mounted over a possible retirement for the 43-year-old, but a return to Parma seemed more likely. Now the club has announced the signing with a video on their official Twitter account.

The dramatic video features Buffon entering the Stadio Ennio Tardini in the cover of night and unearthing a chest that contains team photos from his previous spell at the club, as well as his old shirt.