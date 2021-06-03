OFFICIAL: Inter appoint Simone Inzaghi as new coach

Date: 3rd June 2021 at 1:40pm
Inter have officially announced Simone Inzaghi as their new head coach, after the departure of .

The deal has been close to completion for some days now, but the club has officially confirmed the signing on their social media accounts.


Inzaghi was poached from Lazio, where he had been in charge since 2016 He has now signed two-year contract with the , and it’s already believed that he has spoken to and persuaded the Belgian to remain at the club next season.

 

