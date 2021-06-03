OFFICIAL: Inter appoint Simone Inzaghi as new coach

Inter have officially announced Simone Inzaghi as their new head coach, after the departure of Antonio Conte.

The deal has been close to completion for some days now, but the club has officially confirmed the signing on their social media accounts.



Inzaghi was poached from Lazio, where he had been in charge since 2016. He has now signed a two-year contract with the Nerazzurri, and it’s already believed that he has spoken to Romelu Lukaku and persuaded the Belgian striker to remain at the club next season.