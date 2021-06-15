Official: Juventus renew Morata loan

Juventus will keep Alvaro Morata on loan from Atletico Madrid for another year yet, with the Spaniard staying on in Turin for 2021/22.

The Spain forward spent the 2020/21 season with Juventus and managed 20 goals over the course of the campaign, which was his most successful scoring season. He also managed as many as 11 assists, equalling his record from 2015/16, also with the Bianconeri.

Morata was happy to return to Juventus in 2020, and now Massimiliano Allegri’s return as coach has seen him extend another year-long loan deal, for which Atletico will receive a further €10 million.

Atleti have now earned €20 million from his two years on loan at Juventus, and the Italians can buy him outright for a further €35 million. Should Juve activate that option, Atletico will have recovered all of the money they spent to sign him from Chelsea.