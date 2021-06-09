OFFICIAL: Lazio appoint Sarri

OFFICIAL: Lazio appoint Sarri
Conor Clancy Date: 9th June 2021 at 5:33pm
Written by:

Lazio have appointed former Juventus, Napoli and boss Maurizio Sarri as their .

Le Aquile have been without a coach since Simone Inzaghi decided not to renew his contract at the Stadio Olimpico and instead succeed Antonio Conte at Serie A champions Inter.

Much like Juventus had before confirming their appointment of Allegri as Andrea ’s replacement, I Biancocelesti all but confirmed Sarri’s arrival on Wednesday afternoon with a series of not-so cryptic tweets. First posting a cigarette emoji on Twitter, the ’s account then asked: “Has anyone got a lighter?”

The official confirmation came later on Wednesday afternoon from Lazio.

 

Related articles