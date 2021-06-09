OFFICIAL: Lazio appoint Sarri

Lazio have appointed former Juventus, Napoli and Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri as their new coach.

Le Aquile have been without a coach since Simone Inzaghi decided not to renew his contract at the Stadio Olimpico and instead succeed Antonio Conte at Serie A champions Inter.

Much like Juventus had before confirming their appointment of Massimiliano Allegri as Andrea Pirlo’s replacement, I Biancocelesti all but confirmed Sarri’s arrival on Wednesday afternoon with a series of not-so cryptic tweets. First posting a cigarette emoji on Twitter, the club’s account then asked: “Has anyone got a lighter?”

The official confirmation came later on Wednesday afternoon from Lazio.