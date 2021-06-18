Page: Wales are going to Rome to win

Wales coach Robert Page says that his team are going to Rome to win on Sunday, and not to rest on their laurels after beating Turkey 2-0 on Wednesday afternoon.

Italy top the group on six points with Wales just behind on four, which could be enough for both to qualify already, but Wales aren’t going to approach Sunday’s Group A clash light-heartedly.

“We always play to win and Sunday will be the same,” Page said in midweek. “Italy? If we can get through on four points it would be fantastic, but we’re already thinking about Italy and what we can do to win.

The coach of Italy’s next opponent also spoke about Gareth Bale, who is perhaps the biggest threat to Mancini’s team, especially without experienced centre-half Giorgio Chiellini.

“There’s a reason Bale is our captain,” Page said. “He missed a penalty, true, but he knew how to react right away, doing well from the corner that brought the second goal,” Page concluded.