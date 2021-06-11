Pato: When I arrived at AC Milan it was love at first sight

Former AC Milan striker Alexandre Pato has lifted the lid on his mixed time in Italy, discussing his arrival at the club and where things went wrong.

Pato joined Milan back in 2007 and made 117 appearances for the Rossoneri, scoring 51 goals in the process. The 31-year-old struggled with injuries towards the end of his time at Milan though, which has since led to him heading back to Brazil to play for Corinthians.

Whilst speaking to the club’s official Twitch channel, the Brazilian striker revealed that he never wanted to leave Milan in 2013.

“When I arrived at Milan it was love at first sight, when I had to leave I didn’t want to,” Pato said. “It will always remain in my heart.”

His fondness for the club from Northern Italy is abundantly clear even eight years after the move away.

“The time I had in Milan was wonderful,” Pato said. “I always follow Milan, always.”

Pato is very optimistic about Milan are currently achieving under Stefano Pioli, as the Rossoneri achieved a second-placed finish in Serie A.

“It’s a Milan that makes the fans dream,” Pato said. “They can dream of finishing first. Obviously, it is not easy, competing with clubs that spend absurd amounts is very difficult.

“[Paolo] Maldini with what he has in hand did a good job, now I see that the fans believe just as many years ago. I can say that from year to year Milan will do better and better.”