Pellegrini out of EURO 2020, Castrovilli his replacement

Lorenzo Pellegrini has been ruled out of the European Championship on the eve of Italy’s opening game against Turkey.

The Roma midfielder has suffered with more than his fair share of problems of late and he has been a regular under Roberto Mancini when he hasn’t been injured or battling the coronavirus.

On Thursday, though, he had to withdraw from the squad due to a persisting thigh problem, just the latest issue that Gli Azzurri have had to manage following Stefano Sensi’s earlier injury problems saw him replaced by Matteo Pessina.

“Unfortunately this damned thigh problem won’t let me play in the European Championship,” Pellegrini said in a post on Instagram on Thursday. “I’m feeling a lot of bitterness at the moment, but we have to hug and cheer this great group of guys who will give their all in every game from start to finish.

“I believe in them. Come on, guys. Forza Italia. Everyone together.”

Fiorentina’s Gaetano Castrovilli has joined up with the squad as Pellegrini’s replacement.