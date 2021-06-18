Petkovic: Impressive Italy will reach the semi-finals

Switzerland coach Vladimir Petkovic has tipped Italy to go all the way to the semi-finals of Euro 2020 after watching his side get torn apart by Gli Azzurri on Wednesday night.

The Stadio Olimpico bore witness to some fantastic, free-flowing football from Roberto Mancini’s men, who ran out 3-0 winners thanks to a brace from Manuel Locatelli and a second goal in as many games from Ciro Immobile.

After witnessing such a performance, the Switzerland coach wasted no time in heaping praise upon Italy. “If they go on like this, they’ll be in the final four,” Petkovic said in the post-match press conference.

“Italy didn’t just come into this game off the back of beating turkey but off the back of a 29-match unbeaten run. They have some quality players” He added.

The abovementioned unbeaten run started after Gli Azzurri’s final loss which was at the hands of Portugal way back in September 2018 and could become 30 games, should Mancini’s men best Wales on Sunday evening in the final Group A game.