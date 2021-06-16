Primavera round-up: Inter jump back on top, Atalanta seal a place in the play-offs

Round 29 of the 2020/21 Campionato Primavera 1 season saw Inter regain first place on the table while Atalanta has become one of the other clubs to have confirmed a play-off spot.

I Nerazzurri leapt above Sampdoria after the Blucerchiati drew 1-1 with Fiorentina on Saturday afternoon and they defeated Bologna 2-0 on Sunday evening. Star striker Martin Satriano opened the scoring for Il Biscione in the 14th minute while substitute Gaetano Oristanio sealed the victory with 13 minutes remaining in the game.

Inter are currently on 56 points, two points clear of Il Doria and Juventus, who defeated city rivals Torino 1-0 on Sunday thanks to a goal from in-form winger Samuel Iling. Behind those three are Roma on 52 points, who cannot finish on top of the league now, but they displayed their play-off credentials with a 2-0 victory against AC Milan.

Rossoneri midfielder Andrea Capone hit the crossbar from the penalty spot in the 29th minute whereas his Giallorossi counterpart Nicola Zalewski converted a penalty 10 minutes later to give his team the lead. Lamine Tall had earned the spot-kick for I Lupi and then he slid the ball into the net to extend their lead a minute later.

Also joining them in the play-offs are Atalanta, who have 51 points and they demolished bottom side Ascoli 5-0 away from home.

La Dea opened the scoring after five minutes through Giorgio Scalvini and then Jonathan Italeng doubled the lead in the 40th minute with a header. Emmanuel Gyabuaa made it 3-0 eight minutes into the second half with a header of his own, Bergamaschi captain Alessandro Cortinovis added the fourth from the penalty spot, and Andrea Oliveri sealed the win eight minutes from time.

SPAL and Empoli will be fighting it out for the final play-off spot and I Biancazzurri are in the position to seal their spot after a solitary goal was enough to beat Sassuolo.

Meanwhile, the Tuscans have the best attack in the division with 62 goals, but their defence is one of the worst with 52 goals conceded, and they risk missing out on the play-offs after they were thrashed 5-1 by Cagliari.

Round 29 results:

Ascoli 0-5 Atalanta

Cagliari 5-1 Empoli

Fiorentina 1-1 Sampdoria

Torino 0-1 Juventus

Genoa 5-0 Lazio

Roma 2-0 AC Milan

SPAL 1-0 Sassuolo

Inter 2-0 Bologna

Campionato Primavera 1 standings: